Fez popped the question! Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to Amanda Pacheco after eight months of dating.

The That ‘70s Show alum, 39, proposed to the model, 28, on a beach in La Jolla, a seaside community in San Diego, on Wednesday, January 1. The couple later shared a photo of Valderrama on bended knee on their Instagram accounts. Pacheco also posted a close-up snap of her pear-shaped diamond ring.

“‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020,” they captioned both of their posts on Thursday, January 2.

Pacheco also shared the news on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Going into the new year like..”

Several celebrities congratulated the spouses-to-be in the comments section of their posts. Gabrielle Union wrote, “Congrats!!!!!” while Marlon Wayans commented, “All growed up. Congrats brother.” Alexa PenaVega, meanwhile, wrote, “YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!” with a series of clapping and heart-eyes emojis.

Valderrama and Pacheco were first spotted together in late April 2019 while shopping in Los Angeles. The following month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they were “casually dating.”

The actor previously dated Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016 and had a brief romance with Minka Kelly soon after. The source told Us in May 2019 that Lovato, 27, gave her blessing to Valderrama’s new relationship.

“Demi knows about [Amanda] and is being equally as supportive as Wilmer has been of her recent relationships,” the insider said at the time. “Wilmer is still wrapped up in Demi and that’s why they’ve always been so off and on and have continued their friendship as well as Wilmer’s relationship with Demi’s family.”

Since her split from the NCIS star, the “Sober” singer has had short-lived romances with MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, fashion designer Henri Levy and, most recently, model Austin Wilson.

Valderrama and Lovato remained friends after their breakup, and he was a big support system after her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. He even visited her at the hospital multiple times.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”