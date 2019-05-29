Fez is off the market again! Wilmer Valderrama is “casually dating” model Amanda Pacheco, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The That ‘70s Show alum, 39, and Pacheco, 28, were first spotted together while shopping in Los Angeles on April 29, shortly after they started following each other on Instagram. They have since stepped out together several times, most recently at an L.A. camera store on May 19.

Valderrama was previously linked to Minka Kelly and Demi Lovato, the latter of whom has already given her blessing to his new relationship.

“Demi knows about [Amanda] and is being equally as supportive as Wilmer has been of her recent relationships,” the source tells Us. (Since Lovato and Valderrama’s 2016 breakup, the singer has dated MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and fashion designer Henri Levy.)

“Wilmer is still wrapped up in Demi and that’s why they’ve always been so off and on and have continued their friendship as well as Wilmer’s relationship with Demi’s family,” the source adds.

The “Sober” singer, 26, and the NCIS star started dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of PSA for Voto Latino. They dated for six years before announcing their separation in June 2016.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”

Valderrama was a huge support system for Lovato after she suffered a drug overdose in July 2018 that left her hospitalized for nearly two weeks. “Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi,” a source told Us at the time.

More recently, the Disney Channel alum’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, told Us that she was rooting for the pair to get back together. “Wilmer will always have a very special place in our hearts and in the family and that will never change, for any of us,” she said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!