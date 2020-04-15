Selena Gomez Files 10 Million Lawsuit Against Mobile Game Maker

Standing her ground. Selena Gomez sued a mobile game creator after they allegedly used her likeness without permission in a new app.

Documents obtained by Us Weekly confirm that the 27-year-old Disney Channel alum filed a lawsuit against Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co., a Chinese development company, and MutantBox Interactive Limited, the business that holds copyrights to the game. Gomez is asking for $10 million in the lawsuit after claiming that a character in the “Clothes Forever — Styling Game” ripped off her image.

The fashionable mobile game is available for download in the Apple App Store and allows its users to “interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities.” Players can hang out with “the likes of [Kim] Kardashian, Gigi [Hadid], Beyoncé, Taylor [Swift] and more,” who will be asking for the users’ fashion advice during the game.

Promotional photos for the app show an image that’s nearly identical to Gomez’s November 2015 cover of Flare magazine, which shows the “Lose You to Love Me” singer wearing a leather corset-like top over a white long sleeve shirt. The game also has similar sketches of other prominent celebrity characters, including Swift, 30, and The Weeknd.

According to the documents, the “Wolves” singer never agreed to have her likeness used in the mobile game. “Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game,” the suit states. “Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features.”

The suit also claims that the app is “bug-riddled” and only ranks at “a measly 3.5 stars out of 5” in the Apple App Store.

Gomez’s legal battle comes shortly after the former Wizards of Waverly Place star teased her upcoming Rare Beauty line in a candid discussion with Amy Schumer for Interview magazine.

“I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great,” Gomez said. “People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure.”