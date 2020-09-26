Demi Lovato‘s ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, claims that he wasn’t given a heads-up about the end of their romance until news of their split went public earlier this week.

“Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” the actor, 29, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday, September 26.

“… While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people,” he continued before sharing a third post that simply said, “God bless.”

The Young and the Restless alum is currently on location in Atlanta shooting the film Southern Gospel, which is about a rock ‘n’ roll star who becomes a preacher.

Ehrich’s post came two days after Us Weekly confirmed that he and Lovato, 28, had called it quits on their six-month relationship and two-month engagement.

“The relationship has ended,” a source close to the “I Love Me” singer told Us.

Us broke the news in March that Lovato was dating Ehrich after her fling with model Austin Wilson. The pair confirmed their romance in May by slow-dancing together in a cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video.

Two months later, the Daytime Emmy nominee proposed to the Disney Channel alum on the beach in Malibu.

“@maxehrich — I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato captioned pics from the romantic proposal that she shared on Instagram. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

In his own engagement post, Ehrich wrote, “You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

The couple’s split went public less than two weeks after Lovato defended her fiancé when Ehrich’s 2011 social media posts resurfaced in which he appeared to diss her while tweeting that he wanted to marry the Grammy nominee’s former friend Selena Gomez.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” the “OK Not to Be OK” singer wrote via Instagram on September 13.

An insider told Us earlier this week that the couple’s friends were “skeptical about their relationship and the longevity of it.”

But earlier this month, Lovato admitted she was making wedding plans and looking for a gown, revealing in an interview with PopCrush Nights that it was “definitely not a white dress.”