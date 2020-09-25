Keeping his chin up. Max Ehrich appeared to break his silence on his split from Demi Lovato shortly after the pair ended their two-month engagement.

The Young and the Restless alum, 29, took to Instagram on Friday, September 25, to share a simple message with his followers as news of his breakup made headlines. Ehrich posted the words “Jesus loves you” in a typewriter font across a stark white background, captioning the post with a heart emoji, prayer hands and a dove.

Hours later, the Emmy nominee shared footage of himself getting a haircut and humming along to a pop song in a since-deleted Instagram post. Ehrich closed his eyes as the lyrics “I need your love” played in the background. “fight4u 🤍,” he wrote.

On Thursday, September 24, Us Weekly confirmed that the New Jersey native and the Camp Rock actress, 28, had called it quits after six months together. The former couple fell head over heels for one another in March and announced their engagement four months later. While the duo’s romance quickly heated up, an insider told Us exclusively that “those close to them were skeptical about their relationship and the longevity of it” ahead of their split.

“Max is in Atlanta filming and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career,” the source explained. “Friends thought they were going to implode.”

Another source added that “the distance has been weighing on them” as Ehrich left Lovato behind in Los Angeles to film the movie Southern Gospel in Atlanta.

“She has been seeing how much Max’s fame increased since being with her and it left a bad taste in her mouth,” the source said of the “Give Your Heart a Break” songstress.

Us broke the news in March that the Sonny With a Chance alum had moved on with Ehrich in the wake of her split from Austin Wilson. Shortly after her July engagement, Lovato revealed that she already had big plans for her nuptials — even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The thing is with the pandemic, it’s like on one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him,” she told PopCrush Nights earlier this month. “On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration, but I can’t do that until the pandemic’s over because it’s not safe, so it’s like, what do we? Do we [elope] in the meantime and then do [a big wedding ceremony] later? It’s all this planning.”