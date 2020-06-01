Learning lessons. Demi Lovato has been through some ups and downs in her dating life, but has learned to be careful when it comes to sharing her heart.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s most public relationships with Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama both ended in heartbreak, but Lovato eventually picked up the pieces. She met Valderrama in 2010, shortly after her split from Jonas, and the pair quickly fell head over heels for one another. Even through her darkest moments, the NCIS actor was Lovato’s “rock.”

“People told him, ‘You should probably leave. She’s on a spiral, and you’re going to be sucked down with it.’ But he was like, ‘I’m not leaving. This is somebody I really care about,'” Lovato told Cosmopolitan in 2015 after opening up about her struggles to get sober and her stays in rehab.

After six years together, the “Confident” singer and Valderrama announced their split with a joint statement shared to Instagram. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the pair wrote at the time.

Though their romance came to an end, the exes stayed close over the years. After Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018 and completed a three-month stay in rehab, her former flame was still one of her “biggest support systems” and was in “constant communication.” The Miami native later moved on with Amanda Pacheco, who he proposed to in January 2020.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best,” Lovato told Harper’s Bazaar after the engagement news. “But we’re not in each other’s lives [anymore].”

Us Weekly confirmed two months later that the “Sober” songstress is dating actor Max Ehrich after a series of brief flings — and things are quickly heating up. The couple has been staying together amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has been “really great” for their budding romance.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” a source revealed in April. “They think they make a great couple.” However, a separate insider claimed that the couple was taking things much slower. “It’s still very early in the relationship,” the source said. “Demi and max are enjoying just getting to know each other.”

