Demi Lovato is engaged to her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, after more than a year together, Us Weekly can confirm.

Lutes, 26, proposed to Lovato, 31, on Saturday, December 16, in a “personal and intimate” moment with a pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring created by Material Good. People was first to report the news.

Us exclusively revealed in August 2022 that the singer was “really happy” in a “healthy relationship” with a musician. Later that month, Lovato was linked to Lutes after they were spotted holding hands on a dinner date in New York City. “They were snuggling and sneaking kisses throughout their meal,” an insider told Us at the time.

Lovato and Lutes — who is known professionally as Jute$ — confirmed their status when they celebrated her 30th birthday in August 2022. “Bday bitch [with] her love,” she captioned a cuddly Instagram Story photo of the two.

Lutes later shared a heartfelt tribute to Lovato in honor of her special day. “Happy birthday baby. [You’re] a 30-year-old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz I get to call [you] mine,” he wrote via Instagram. “Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession cuz [your] smile literally cures my depression. … I’m so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

He added: “[You’re] more than [your] music, more than [your] voice, more than a beautiful face. [You’re] everything. I love [you].”

Lovato raved over Lutes in her response. “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD,” she commented. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love [with] you.”

As the pair’s connection grew deeper, a source told Us that Lovato was not rushing into things with Lutes. “Demi loves that Jute$ is funny, she is really into his personality and they have a ball together,” the insider said in September 2022. “They were introduced by mutual friends and have been taking it slowly, mainly because Demi’s last relationship ended so tragically. Demi really likes Jute$ but has been fooled before, so she’s taking her time getting to know him.”

Lovato was previously engaged to Max Ehrich. The exes split in September 2020, two months after he proposed. Lovato later confessed in her March 2021 documentary, Dancing With the Devil, that she “didn’t actually know the person that [she] was engaged to” during her relationship with Ehrich.

Prior to her failed engagement to Ehrich, Lovato dated Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016.