Forget what other people say — it’s Demi’s time to talk. Demi Lovato opened up about her short-lived engagement to Max Ehrich in her new documentary, Dancing With the Devil, set to be released Tuesday, March 23, on YouTube.

In the four-part series, the 28-year-old singer discussed both her time with the actor, 29, as well as what went wrong in their relationship. Her friends and family weighed in as well.

“All the people that were like, ‘Oh they rushed into it,’ or ‘It’s not gonna last,’ I’m like, ‘You proved them right,’” the Camp Rock star said. “We were only together four to five months, and like, honestly, it was false advertising.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2020 that the “I Love Me” singer was dating the Young and the Restless alum. The pair confirmed their romance in May when they made a cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video. The clip, which showed them slow dancing, was filmed while the pair spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantined together at Lovato’s house.

The former couple’s romance blossomed fast. In April 2020, a source told Us exclusively that the Daytime Emmy nominee planned to propose and had a ring picked out. In July, he popped the question on a Malibu beach.

At the time, the Teen Choice Award winner shared the exciting news via Instagram.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she wrote. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Two months later in September 2020, Us confirmed the pair had split shortly after the Pregnancy Pact actor left to film a movie in Arizona. “The distance has been weighing on them,” a source told Us at the time. “She has been seeing how much Max’s fame increased since being with her and it left a bad taste in her mouth.”

Following the breakup, Ehrich spoke to the press about Lovato and begged her to contact him via Instagram. “Demi’s feeling a sense of relief after seeing Max’s true colors,” another insider told Us. “She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family.”

Scroll for the biggest takeaways about Ehrich and Lovato’s relationship from Dancing with the Devil.