It’s been nearly a month since Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose and her family is celebrating the fact that she’s still alive. The pop star’s younger sister Madison De La Garza broke her silence with an emotional message on Lovato’s 26th birthday.

“today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, demi’s team, and everyone across the world who offered their support – without all of these people i wouldn’t have my big sister anymore,” the 16-year-old Desperate Housewives alum captioned a throwback photo of herself and her big sister on Monday, August 20. “i’ve been thinking about how i wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when i’m trying to sleep, because those are the things i’m thankful for today.”

De La Garza added: “they seem so small, but those little things make up my sister – not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she’s been described as in the media – she’s a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and i am so, so thankful that i can tell her happy birthday. #happybirthdaydemi ❤️.”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 24 that Lovato had overdosed at her home in Los Angeles. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer was administered Narcan, which is used to reserve the affects of an overdose in an emergency situation, and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. Lovato, who revealed in June that she had released after six years of sobriety, is currently seeking treatment for her struggles with substance abuse.

Lovato spoke out about the incident after she was released from the hospital earlier this month.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” the Disney alum wrote on Instagram on August 5. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

She concluded: “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

