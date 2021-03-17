Not holding back. Demi Lovato shared it all in her new documentary, Dancing With the Devil, set to debut on YouTube on Tuesday, March 23. The four-part special begins by showing footage of a 2018 documentary that followed the singer on her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour. Unfortunately, due to Lovato’s overdose in July of that year, the documentary was never released.

“In that documentary, I was allowing the camera to see the tip of the iceberg,” the “Sober” singer, 28, said. “I wasn’t showing them what I was doing behind closed doors. … anytime that you suppress a part of yourself, it’s gonna, like, overflow at some point. That’s ultimately what happened to me, in a lot of areas of my life, and it was what led to my overdose, for sure.”

In the new footage, Lovato and her inner circle shared what happened before and after the overdose. The star’s former creative director Dani Vitale, best friend and sober former companion Sara Elizabeth Mitchell (known as Sirah), best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, and former assistant Jordan Jackson are a large part of the storytelling, as the people who know Lovato the best — but they still had no idea what she was going through.

“None of my friends know what I was using. I kept it hidden from everyone,” the two-time Grammy nominee said. “That was one thing I was very good at — hiding the fact that I was addicted to crack and heroin.”

The former Disney star also revealed the details of the overdose and the relapse that followed, her struggle with eating disorders, how she dealt with fame at such a young age, and her first sexual experience, revealing she was raped at age 15.

