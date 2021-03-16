Dancer to the stars! Dani Vitale’s famous friendships with musicians including Demi Lovato, Halsey and Kelly Clarkson have led to a high-profile dance career.

The Ohio native, 30, made headlines in July 2018, however, for a negative reason after being linked to the night that Lovato, 28, suffered a near-fatal overdose. After the “Skyscraper” singer was hospitalized, Vitale spoke out about the situation, calling for fans to focus on Lovato’s recovery and not point fingers at who may have been responsible.

“I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you.”

The backup dancer, who celebrated her 28th birthday with Lovato hours before the “Confident” singer overdosed at her Hollywood home, continued: “There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

The following month, Vitale denied claims that she had given the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer drugs ahead of her hospitalization, which came one month after Lovato revealed in her single “Sober” that she relapsed after being sober for six years.

“I have never TOUCHED nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love,” she wrote in an Instagram statement in August 2018. “This UNTRUE narrative is damaging innocent people’s lives, mine included … It is NOT okay to bully someone over false heresy.”

The performer noted that she suffered “severe depression, fear, anxiety, sadness, anger, disgust, numbness and many more adjectives” after being accused of being a contributor to Lovato’s health scare. She added: “During that time, the circulation of an UNTRUE story on the internet yanked my life, my reputation, my name, and everything I have worked so hard to stand for, out from underneath me.”

Vitale has since bounced back from the attack on her character and has continued to find success in Hollywood. Lovato, for her part, opened up about her near-fatal overdose in her YouTube docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, which premieres on Tuesday, March 23.

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack,” the Grammy nominee said in the trailer for her docuseries. “My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.” She told reporters at the Television Critics Association panel in February 2021 that she was “left with brain damage” and still has “blind spots” in her vision.

Scroll down to learn more about Lovato’s former creative director.