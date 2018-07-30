Demi Lovato’s inner circle is speaking out. Days after the singer was hospitalized for a drug overdose, one of her longtime backup dancers, Dani Vitale, spoke out on Twitter with a message to fans.

“I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance,” Vitale, 28, tweeted on Sunday, July 29. “I was not with Demi when the incident happened but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you. Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her.”

The choreographer asked Lovato’s fans not to attack the friends who were with the 25-year-old star before she overdosed at her home in Hollywood on Tuesday, July 24, after a night of partying. Hours before the incident, Vitale and the “Confident” singer were at a pal’s birthday party at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles.

“There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time,” Vitale wrote. “There is too much of it in this world as it is. I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that an unconscious Lovato was treated on Tuesday morning with Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. “One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again,” one source told Us. “The friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

The news of the Grammy nominee’s overdose came a month after she revealed on her song “Sober” that she had relapsed. She had celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

A source confirmed to Us on Sunday evening that Lovato is still in the hospital five days after her overdose.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

