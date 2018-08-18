Demi Lovato’s not the only one dealing with the aftermath of her overdose. The “Confident” singer’s backup dancer, Dani Vitale, denied giving her drugs in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram on Friday, August 17.

“I have never TOUCHED nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love,” she wrote, adding, “This UNTRUE narrative is damaging innocent people’s lives, mine included … It is NOT okay to bully someone over false heresay.”

Lovato attended Vitale’s 28th birthday party on July 23 hours before she overdosed at her L.A. home, and the dancer recalled celebrating a “fun healthy night of laughter and enjoying one another’s company,” only to receive a call the following morning with news of the Fabletics designer’s hospitalization.

“I put myself aside as we all do for those we love that need us,” she wrote. “During that time, the circulation of an UNTRUE story on the internet yanked my life, my reputation, my name, and everything I have worked so hard to stand for, out from underneath me.”

The performer went on to explain how rumors that she had supplied Lovato, 25, with drugs ruined her life. “I wound up not leaving my house or my bed for 3 weeks,” Vitale wrote. “Ridden with severe depression, fear, anxiety, sadness, anger, disgust, numbness and many more adjectives that I’ve been feeling that sadly I can’t put into words … The words I and you read are real and it affects us no matter how strong or secure we are.”

She ended her post by writing, “Our words have meaning and consequences … ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.’”

Paramedics were called to revive Lovato at her L.A. home on July 24. As Us Weekly previously reported, the Disney channel alum was administered Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opiate overdose. She remained in the hospital for nearly 2 weeks before being released and transported to a rehab facility on August 4, where she is receiving “aggressive” treatment.

Vitale spoke out at the time of the incident, asking fans not to attack her friend or her loved ones. “There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time,” she wrote. “There is too much of it in this world as it is. I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

