Demi Lovato’s Friend Asks for ‘No Sirens’ in 911 Call for Overdose 

The female who called 911 on Tuesday, July 24, to report Demi Lovato’s overdose asked that the paramedics turn off their sirens on their ambulances, according to the audio obtained by TMZ.

“We just need to get somebody out here,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher, to which he replied, “We do have the paramedics responding now … We are going with lights and sirens.”

After the dispatcher told the female to send someone outside to flag down the ambulance, she said, “Wait, no sirens, please, right?”

The dispatcher, however, told the her that turning off the sirens was not an option.

“No no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that,” he told the female caller. “This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that paramedics arrived at Lovato’s home in Los Angeles just before noon local time. The 25-year-old singer was then rushed to hospital following an apparent overdose. A source told Us that one of her friends “knew this was coming” and “had Narcan on hand.”

A second source told Us that Lovato, who was found unconscious by paramedics, was administered Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

Hours later, the Disney Channel alum’s rep revealed that Lovato was “awake and with her family” following the incident. The star’s ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, also visited Lovato at the hospital on Wednesday, July 25, and “stayed for around three hours,” per a source.

Lovato’s recent hospitalization came a month after she revealed she had relapsed following six years of sobriety.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

