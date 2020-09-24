On different paths. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich‘s busy schedules got in the way of their relationship before they eventually called it quits, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion [and] things with his career, but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities,” the source says. “He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, September 24, that the former couple, who announced their engagement in July, had pulled the plug on their six-month romance.

In March, Us broke the news that the former Disney Channel star, 28, had moved on with the Young and the Restless alum, 29, following her fling with Austin Wilson. Just one month later, a separate source revealed that Ehrich already had plans to propose after the coronavirus pandemic cleared up.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi, and she and Max have gotten so close,” the source said at the time, adding that Ehrich is “a really nice guy and they are happy together.”

Ehrich got down on one knee on a Malibu beach in July, and though they were still unsure of when they were going to tie the knot, an insider told Us that they were “committed to one another and to start the next chapter of their lives.” However, things turned sour for the Sonny With a Chance alum as her man got to work on the movie Southern Gospel in Atlanta while she stayed in Los Angeles.

“The distance has been weighing on them,” the first source explains. “She has been seeing how much Max’s fame increased since being with her and it left a bad taste in her mouth.”

Shortly before news of their split made headlines, those close to Ehrich and the “Skyscraper” singer were “skeptical” about their odds of making it down the aisle. “Friends thought they were going to implode,” a source previously revealed.