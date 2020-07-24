A new type of gratitude. Demi Lovato looked back on her overdose with fresh eyes two years after the fact, in part due to her engagement to Max Ehrich.

“Today is my miracle day,” the songstress, 27, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 24. “I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr’s at Cedar’s Sinai [sic] saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one.”

Lovato emphasized that her growth since the July 2018 incident is not entirely tied to her relationship with Ehrich, 29. “I never thought this feeling was possible,” she continued. “And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security.”

The Disney Channel alum reiterated that self-love was the first step toward her comeback. “Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word ‘me’ to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first,” she noted. “Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey.. I love you all.”

Lovato suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. She completed a stint in rehab after her release from the hospital in August 2018. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019 that “she’s remained determined to lead a life of sobriety and live her life to its fullest potential.”

The Grammy nominee posted a video on Friday of herself listening to Paramore’s “The Only Exception” while riding in a car pre-proposal. “@maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me,” she captioned the clip. “Love you honey.”

Lovato announced her engagement to Ehrich on Thursday, July 23, one day after he popped the question on a beach in Malibu. Us broke the news of their relationship in March.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).