Finding that someone special! Over two years after ending her engagement to Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato has moved on with a mystery musician.

The Disney Channel alum, 29, is “really happy” in the “healthy relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly. Lovato, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the recent development in her personal life.

Late last month, the singer opened up about getting the chance to share important moments from her life with fans. “HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you! 🖤,” Lovato gushed via Instagram on July 14.

Ahead of her album’s upcoming release, the Texas native also made headlines for her past romance with Wilmer Valderrama. In response to her song “29,” fans questioned if Lovato was taking a dig at the age difference between her and her ex-boyfriend, 42.

“Fibre on the vine / too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent,” the lyrics read. “What the f—k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you.”

The actress, who dated Valderrama from 2010 to 2016, previously praised the actor’s presence in her life amid her ups and downs.

“I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here,” Lovato wrote via Instagram in 2015. “But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He’s loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is.”

One year later, the former couple announced their decision to call it quits. “After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” they wrote in a joint statement in June 2016. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

Following their split, the songwriter was in a short-lived romance with Ehrich, 31, in 2020. Earlier this month, Lovato revealed that she had updated her pronouns to include “she/her” after previously coming out as non-binary.

“For me, I’m such a fluid person that … I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human,” she explained during an episode of the “Spout” podcast.

According to the “Dancing With the Devil” singer, she chose to add new pronouns as a way to better identify with her gender fluidity. “That’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core,” she added. “I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

