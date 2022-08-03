Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama

Years after their split, Demi Lovato is seemingly changing her tune about her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

While the twosome met when the Sonny With a Chance star was 17 in 2010, she claimed in her documentary Simply Complicated that they wanted to date until she was 18.

“[When] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him,’” she said in 2017. “But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating. I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened.”

Five years later, she hinted that wasn’t the case in her song “29” — the age the That ‘70s Show alum was when they met.

“Fibre on the vine / too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent,” the lyrics read. “What the f—k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you.”

Lovato has yet to comment on the speculation that the song, which she dropped in August 2022, is about Valderrama, whom she split from for good in 2016 after six years. The diss of the actor comes after she previously claimed she “wouldn’t be alive today without him” amid her battle with substance abuse.

“I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here,” she wrote in 2015 via Instagram. “But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He’s loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is.”

When the pair pulled the plug one year later, they announced the news via a joint statement.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” they wrote in June 2016. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

