Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and revealed new pronouns on Wednesday, May 19.

The “Dancing With the Devil” singer, 28, announced the news via Instagram as they introduced their new podcast, “4D With Demi Lovato.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” they wrote in the caption of their IGTV video. “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

The Camp Rock alum added that they know this “opens another level of vulnerability for me,” but they wanted to help others who identify outside the gender binary. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way,” they wrote.

In the minute-and-a-half clip, Lovato elaborated on why they feel more comfortable with a non-binary identity.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” they said.

Lovato welcomed gender non-conforming author and performer Alok Vaid-Menon for the first episode of their podcast. They met Vaid-Menon, 29, when Sam Smith brought the singer to a poetry reading, and the Texas native realized they identified with the stories being told from non-binary perspectives.

Lovato has long been vocal about being a member of the LGBT community. In the 2017 documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, they opened up about loving both men and women. “I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or female, it doesn’t matter to me,” they said at the time.

Since then, Lovato has embraced the “queer” label since breaking up with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in September 2020. “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato told Glamour in March. “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”