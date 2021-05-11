She can sing! She can act! She can prove the existence of aliens? Demi Lovato is taking her love of UFOs to Peacock with her new reality show.

Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which is just a working title, will be a four-part unscripted series on the NBC streaming service. Lovato, 28, will star and executive produce the docuseries, and her manager, Scooter Braun, is among the executive producers as well.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is “a true believer,” per a press release, and she’ll investigate alongside her older sister Dallas Lovato and friend Matthew Scott Montgomery. Both are actors and also appeared in Lovato’s latest YouTube series, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which premiered in March.

It seems Montgomery, 30, and Dallas, 33, aren’t as firm in their extraterrestrial beliefs. “During this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!” the network said.

On Unidentified, the trio will “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.” They’ll also speak with leading experts in the field, scientists and “alien abductees.” Demi will also conduct her own experiments.

According to Peacock, the Grammy winner wants to “make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves.”

Longtime Lovatics, as her fans are known, have been aware of Demi’s extraterrestrial interests for years. “How self-centered would we be as humans to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?” she said during a 2014 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Peacock has not announced a premiere date yet for the Disney alum’s reality series.

This project provides a stark contrast to Demi’s four-part YouTube series, which focused on her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose and recovery. After she and director Michael D. Ratner watched Dancing With the Devil, Ratner exclusively told Us Weekly that the Camp Rock actress had a “physical reaction” and had to stop watching a few minutes into the first episode.

“I think it just brought back such memories and seeing it up there was intense, and it was pretty amazing to watch it and see her relive some of those moments, but ultimately see her story told,” he said in March. “So truthfully through her lens and in this safe space, I think she really is proud of what we put together.”