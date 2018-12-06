Demi Lovato’s sister has a strong message for the haters: If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

Dallas Lovato took to social media to respond to critics who body-shamed Demi, 26, in the comments section of her latest Instagram selfie, which she snapped after a jiu-jitsu session. While many people (including the singer’s friend Christina Aguilera) applauded Demi for looking happy and healthy after her recent stint in rehab, a few trolls left nasty comments about her weight.

“Go f–k yourself because she’s the most beautiful, strong, amazing person that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Dallas, 30, said in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, December 4, while holding up her middle finger. “And everyone, why are you making my sister’s body the topic of your conversation? Go f–k yourself. I’m sorry. My sister is beautiful, she’s alive and she’s conquering a lot of really hard s–t.”

Demi was found unconscious at her Hollywood home in late July after suffering a drug overdose. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she remained for two weeks. Demi then spent more than 90 days at a rehab facility outside of California before checking out in November.

These days, the Grammy nominee’s recovery continues to be her main focus. “There’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “Demi will come back hard in 2019.”

