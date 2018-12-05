Demi Lovato Looks Healthy in Jiu Jitsu Photo After Rehab: ‘#NeverGiveUp’

Back at it. Demi Lovato shared a post-workout photo via Instagram on Tuesday, December 4, a month after she completed her stint in rehab.

“Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair…” the 26-year-old singer wrote alongside a makeup-free selfie. “BJJ #bluebelt #NeverGiveUp.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Lovato checked out of treatment after a three-month stint in rehab following a drug overdose. A source told Us that Disney alum, who was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home in July, is splitting her time between a halfway house and an L.A. home.

Lovato’s workout pic marks her second post on social media since treatment. She returned to Instagram on November 6 to encourage her fans to vote in the midterm elections.

An insider told Us on November 15 that Lovato, who was spotted leaving the Unbreakable Performance Center gym in Los Angeles earlier this month, is hitting the gym because she’s committed to staying physically and mentally healthy post-rehab.

“Working out is cleansing for her mind, body and soul,” the insider told Us, noting, “it keeps her on track, focused and feeling good.”

“She loves the structure and getting things back on track health-wise,” the source continued. “She feels good, looks good — and is determined to continue to stay on this path.”

Lovato revealed in June that she relapsed after more than six years of sobriety. While she has yet to publicly speak about her battle with addition post-rehab, she sang about her struggles in a song titled “Sober,” which was released in June.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” the lyrics read. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

