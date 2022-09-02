Easing into it. Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend, Jordan Lutes (a.k.a. Jute$), are loving their relationship — and they want to keep the romance at the perfect speed for them.

“Demi loves that Jute$ is funny, she is really into his personality and they have a ball together,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They were introduced by mutual friends and have been taking it slowly, mainly because Demi’s last relationship ended so tragically. Demi really likes Jute$ but has been fooled before, so she’s taking her time getting to know him.”

The “Substance” singer, 30, was previously engaged to Max Ehrich — a relationship that she called off in September 2020, two months after he popped the question.

“I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to,” Lovato said while reflecting on the failed engagement in her March 2021 documentary, Dancing With the Devil. “All the people that were like, ‘Oh they rushed into it,’ or ‘It’s not gonna last,’ I’m like, ‘You proved them right.’ We were only together four to five months, and like, honestly, it was false advertising.”

In her new romance with Jute$, however, “Demi’s friends are really happy for her,” the source tells Us. “She really giggles all the time [when] she’s with him.”

While the couple worked together on Lovato’s latest album, Holy Fvck, the musicians didn’t go public with their romance until August 20 — the singer’s 30th birthday (and the day after the record’s release).

“Happy birthday baby. [You’re] a 30-year-old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call [you] mine,” Lutes gushed via Instagram at the time, adding, “Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression. … I’m so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

He continued: “[You’re] more than [your] music, more than [your] voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything,” he added. “I love [you] 😘🐞🥳😍.”

The Camp Rock star responded with similar praise. “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩,” she commented on Lutes’ post. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love [with] you.”

