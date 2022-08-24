Opening up — and not holding back. Demi Lovato detailed her experiences as a child star in a new interview and explained the real meaning of her new song “29.”

The “Cool for the Summer” singer, 30, discussed everything from their early days on Disney to their new album, HOLY FVCK, during an interview on the Wednesday, August 24, episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I’ve just had a lot of trauma in my life,” the Sonny With a Chance alum explained. “There’s a persistence, a determination, inside of me. I think I learned that from, like, the bullying experience of like, ‘You can turn this around and make it into something great.'”

The pop star revealed that they’re sober again after leaving treatment in December 2021. “I feel great,” Lovato said, explaining how they felt while recording the new album. “But there were all these emotions that I left treatment with. And I wanted to convey them in my music. And so the first few songs are, like, really angry. And it’s like, ‘This is who I am. Take it or leave it.'”

Earlier this month, the “Confident” artist made headlines for their new song “29,” which seemingly hinted at their relationship with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The Camp Rock star and the That ’70s Show alum, 42, dated from 2010 to 2016. When they met, Lovato was 17 and Valderrama was 29.

The Grammy nominee hasn’t confirmed that the song is specifically about the Grey’s Anatomy veteran, but they’ve been open about how difficult it was to release the track. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song,” Lovato told Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview earlier this month. “I just said, ‘I have to go for this. I have to own my truth.’ … Sometimes saying less is more.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer addressed speculation about the “29” lyrics during their “Call Me Daddy” interview, but they also spent some time talking about the present — and their new romance with Jordan Lutes, a.k.a. Jute$. “It’s going really well,” Lovato said of their relationship with the 25-year-old musician.

The duo went public with their romance earlier this month after working together on HOLY FVCK. When Lovato celebrated their birthday on Saturday, August 20, Lutes gushed over his partner in a sweet Instagram post marking the occasion.

“I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call [you] mine,” the Canada native wrote at the time. “Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression. … I’m so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

Keep scrolling for more revelations from Lovato’s “Call Her Daddy” interview.