Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Demi Lovato and New Boyfriend Jordan Lutes Confirm Relationship: ‘So Grateful I Get to Call You Mine’

By
Demi Lovato and New Boyfriend Jordan Lutes Make Their Instagram Debut: ‘Bday Bitch’ With ‘Her Love’
Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato. Courtesy of Jordan Lutes/Instagram

It’s official! Demi Lovato rang in her milestone 3-0 with her new boyfriend, musician Jordan Lutes.

Demi Lovato's Dating History: Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama and More

Read article

“Bday with [with] her love,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress, 30, captioned a Saturday, August 20, Instagram Story photo. The twosome, who were first linked earlier this month, posed for a bathroom mirror selfie. Lutes, 23, lovingly wrapped his arm around Lovato.

Demi Lovato and New Boyfriend Jordan Lutes Make Their Instagram Debut: ‘Bday Bitch’ With ‘Her Love’
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes. Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

The Canada native, who helped produce the birthday girl’s Holy Fvck album, later penned a sweet social media tribute to Lovato.

Demi Lovato Is 30! Everything She Has Said About Gender Identity

Read article

“Happy birthday baby. [You’re] a 30-year-old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call [you] mine,” Lutes — better known as musician Jute$ — wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression. … I’m so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

Lutes went on to promise the Sonny With a Chance alum that he’s in their corner to “support [you]  and tell stupid dad jokes when needed.”

“[You’re] more than [your] music, more than [your] voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything,” he added. “I love [you] 😘🐞🥳😍.”

Responding to Lutes’ message, Lovato confirmed that she and the musician are officially in a relationship. “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩,” the Texas native, who released Holy Fvck on Friday, August 19, wrote via Instagram comment. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love [with] you.”

Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Us Weekly previously confirmed on August 9 that Lovato — who broke off her whirlwind engagement from Max Ehrich in September 2020 — was happily dating a musician. A source noted at the time that Lovato’s new connection was a “healthy relationship.”

Demi Lovato and New Boyfriend Jordan Lutes Make Their Instagram Debut: ‘Bday Bitch’ With ‘Her Love’
Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

While Lutes and the Camp Rock star found love in the recording studio, they also enjoyed collaborating on her latest album.

“Substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on,” he gushed via Instagram last month, after the album’s second single dropped. “When I got asked to pull up and write for this session, I remember thinking wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? Only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard.”

He added: “Obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that I feel so blessed to be a part of something I’m such a big fan of. Cheers to the whole gang 🖤.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!