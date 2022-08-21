It’s official! Demi Lovato rang in her milestone 3-0 with her new boyfriend, musician Jordan Lutes.

“Bday with [with] her love,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress, 30, captioned a Saturday, August 20, Instagram Story photo. The twosome, who were first linked earlier this month, posed for a bathroom mirror selfie. Lutes, 23, lovingly wrapped his arm around Lovato.

The Canada native, who helped produce the birthday girl’s Holy Fvck album, later penned a sweet social media tribute to Lovato.

“Happy birthday baby. [You’re] a 30-year-old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call [you] mine,” Lutes — better known as musician Jute$ — wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression. … I’m so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

Lutes went on to promise the Sonny With a Chance alum that he’s in their corner to “support [you] and tell stupid dad jokes when needed.”

“[You’re] more than [your] music, more than [your] voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything,” he added. “I love [you] 😘🐞🥳😍.”

Responding to Lutes’ message, Lovato confirmed that she and the musician are officially in a relationship. “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩,” the Texas native, who released Holy Fvck on Friday, August 19, wrote via Instagram comment. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love [with] you.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed on August 9 that Lovato — who broke off her whirlwind engagement from Max Ehrich in September 2020 — was happily dating a musician. A source noted at the time that Lovato’s new connection was a “healthy relationship.”

While Lutes and the Camp Rock star found love in the recording studio, they also enjoyed collaborating on her latest album.

“Substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on,” he gushed via Instagram last month, after the album’s second single dropped. “When I got asked to pull up and write for this session, I remember thinking wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? Only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard.”

He added: “Obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that I feel so blessed to be a part of something I’m such a big fan of. Cheers to the whole gang 🖤.”

