Mixing business with pleasure? Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes sparked romance speculation after they were spotted on a dinner date — but the duo already have a history.

In August 2022, Lovato and Lutes were photographed holding hands as they left an Italian restaurant in New York City together. The outing comes shortly after a source told Us Weekly that the Texas native was “really happy” in a “healthy relationship” with a fellow musician.

Lutes, for his part, previously opened up about getting to work with Lovato on her upcoming album.

“Substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on. when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session?” he wrote via Instagram in July 2022, alongside a clip from the music video. “Only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard. obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang 🖤.”

The “Dancing With the Devil” singer responded in the comments section, writing, “Thank you sooo much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w you, here’s to many more!! let’s gooooo!! (Cya!!).”

Lovato’s rumored connection with Lutes comes two years after her whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich. The former couple started dating in 2020 and got engaged later that year.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Us confirmed that the duo called it quits two months later. Lovato later reflected on the relationship in her documentary Dancing With the Devil.

“What happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to,” she explained in March 2021. “All the people that were like, ‘Oh they rushed into it,’ or ‘It’s not gonna last,’ I’m like, ‘You proved them right.’ We were only together four to five months, and like, honestly, it was false advertising.”

She added: “There’s so much more of me that I have yet to explore, and one of the good things about this experience is that I’ve used this time to look within. I’m also too queer to marry a man in my life right now. I’m not willing to, like, put a label on it right this second. I think I will get there, but there’s a lot of things I have to do for myself first.”

Ahead of her album release, Lovato also made headlines after fans questioned if her song “29” was meant to slam her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. “What the f—k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you,” the lyrics read, which seemingly took a dig at the age difference between Lovato and Valderrama.

Scroll down for everything to know about Lovato’s rumored new man: