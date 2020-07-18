Always in his heart. Big Sean spoke out for the first time since Naya Rivera‘s death in a heartfelt tribute to his ex-fiancée.

The “Bezerk” rapper, 32, shared a black-and-white photo of the late Glee alum via Instagram on Friday, July 17. He also included another picture of Rivera holding her 4-year-old son, Josey.

“Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero!” Sean wrote. “Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person.”

He added, “I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾.”

Rivera was pronounced dead on Monday, July 13, after a boating accident five days earlier on Lake Piru in California. She was 33 years old. The Devious Maids alum went missing on Wednesday, July 8, while swimming with Josey. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday that they believe Rivera boosted her son back on to the pontoon boat she rented before being swept up by the current.

During the investigation, Sean “liked” a series of tweets regarding finding Rivera. The pair went public with their relationship in April 2013 and announced their engagement six months later. Sean and the Mad Families star called it quits in April 2014.

The “Bounce Back” rapper referenced his relationship with Rivera on Drake‘s 2013 single “All Me.” He raps, “My new girl is on Glee and s–t, probably making more money than me and s–t.”

Sean admitted in 2015 that his 2014 diss track “I Don’t F–k With You” was inspired by his relationship with Rivera. The Sorry Not Sorry author went on to perform the song while competing on Lip Sync Battle in 2018.

Rivera later married actor Ryan Dorsey in July 2014. The actress and Dorsey, 36, welcomed Josey in September 2015.

Sean, for his part, moved on with Ariana Grande, whom he dated from April 2014 until August 2015. He began dating singer Jhené Aiko in 2016.