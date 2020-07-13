Heartbreaking news.

Celebrities took to social media following the news that Glee alum Naya Rivera died. The actress, 33, was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8, when her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru. Her body was recovered on Monday, July 13.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went underwater and did not resurface,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told Us at the time.

Josey was wearing a life vest when he was found, and there was a second life vest found on board the boat for an adult.

“The best thing that we can say that contributes to a lot of the drownings is when people go swimming and they are not wearing their life vests. And they jumped off the boat,” Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team told Us. “It doesn’t take much to get exhausted if you’re not in shape.”

Rivera shared her son with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, who had been on-site at the lake as well, assisting with the search.

The day before she was reported missing, Rivera shared a sweet photo of her and Josey via Twitter. “Just the two of us,” she captioned the still on July 7. Another one of her recent tweets went viral following her disappearance.

“No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes [every day] you’re alive is a blessing,” the Step Up: High Water actress wrote on July 2. “Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.”

Many celebs began speaking out following the disappearance, with former costar Heather Morris even volunteering to help.

“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” the dancer, 33, tweeted on Saturday, July 12. “I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the Department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

