A dad and a dreamer. Ryan Dorsey may have made headlines for his on-again, off-again relationship with Naya Rivera over the years, but the West Virginia native has his fair share of acting credits under his belt.

Dorsey and Rivera surprised fans when they tied the knot in July 2014 — months after the Glee star split from ex-fiancé Big Sean — but she later revealed that the twosome actually dated before she met the rapper. Not long after their nuptials, Us Weekly broke the news that they welcomed their first child together, a son named Josey.

“Naya was born to be a mother and is doing really great so far,” a source told Us in 2015. “Ryan has amazing paternal instincts and has been waiting on them both hand and foot. They are so excited to be first-time parents.”

While Dorsey and Rivera later split (and finalized their divorce in June 2018), they remained dedicated to Josey.

“It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority. We’re his parents,” Rivera told Momtastic in 2017. “If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

As the exes continued to coparent, news broke that Rivera was missing after she rented a motorized pontoon boat with Josey, now 4, at Lake Piru near Los Angeles.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went underwater and did not resurface,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told Us in a statement on Wednesday, July 8, confirming they launched a “large-scale search and rescue operation” for Rivera. Josey, for his part, was found safe on the boat.

“He’s in good health,” Captain Eric Buschow said in a statement. “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

The search for Rivera resumed in the early hours of Thursday, July 9. Dorsey has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Scroll through for what we know about Dorsey and his relationship with Rivera: