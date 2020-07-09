Naya Rivera’s Ex-Fiance Big Sean Pushes for Police to Continue Search

Not giving up hope. Naya Rivera’s ex-fiancé Big Sean took to Twitter after news broke that the Glee star was missing following a boat ride with her 4-year-old son.

The 32-year-old rapper “liked” a series of tweets about Rivera’s case. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Us Weekly that the 33-year-old actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on Wednesday, July 8, at Lake Piru in the Los Angeles area. The personnel found Rivera’s son, Josey, alone on the boat hours after she was set to return the vessel.

“Since they want to suspend the search for naya rivera let’s inform them that the world is watching. KEEP SEARCHING FOR NAYA RIVERA. HER SON NEEDS HER!!!!!” one tweet “liked” by Sean reads. It also includes phone numbers for Ventura county and the local sheriff’s office.

since they want to suspend the search for naya rivera let’s inform them that the world is watching. KEEP SEARCHING FOR NAYA RIVERA. HER SON NEEDS HER!!!!! (805) 654-5000 county of Ventura (805) 465-6650 sheriff’s office hotline 805-981-5301 EMS hotline https://t.co/c6YrsOxog3 — kate (@tcgallavich) July 9, 2020

A second post “liked” by the musician features a screenshot of a fan calling the police: “I just called police station and they are still searching for Naya Rivera.”

A third tweet calls attention to a quote Rivera shared six days before the incident.

“No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you’re alive is a blessing,” the Devious Maids star’s July 2 tweet reads. “Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.”

Sean and Rivera announced their engagement in October 2013, six months after they went public with their relationship. They called off their wedding in April 2014.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office told Us on Wednesday that a “large-scale search and rescue operation” began for Rivera after they were notified at 4:38 p.m.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” the department said in a statement. “The search was terminated at 10:00 p.m. due to darkness and safety of the search and rescue officers and will resume tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has asked for additional divers and sonar equipment for the continued search tomorrow.”

The official Twitter account for the sheriff’s office confirmed on Thursday, July 9, that the search for Rivera has resumed: “The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.”

Rivera shares son Josey with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The pair, who tied the knot months after she split from Sean, finalized their divorce in 2018.