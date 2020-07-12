Heather Morris Asks to Join Police Search for ‘Glee’ Costar Naya Rivera

Heather Morris has offered to help authorities search for her Glee costar Naya Rivera as the investigation continues to locate the missing actress.

“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” the Spring Breakers star, 33, tweeted on Saturday, July 12. “I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

Rivera, 33, starred in Glee as cheerleader Santana Lopez alongside Morris, who portrayed fellow cheerleader and Santana’s love interest Brittany S. Pierce.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 8, that the Devious Maids alum was reported missing hours after she rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru in California with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Her son — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey — was found alone on board the boat and wearing a life vest.

Morris asked her followers for their prayers to “bring our Naya back home to us” via her Instagram Story. “We need your love and light,” the California native wrote.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us on Saturday that “members of Naya Rivera’s family have come to Lake Piru since her disappearance and have joined the Sheriff’s department in the search.”

TMZ posted photos of Rivera’s mother, Yolanda, and her younger brother, Mychal, as they arrived on Saturday on a sheriff’s boat to join the search. Later that day, ABC producer Anastasia Williams shared a picture via Twitter of Yolanda kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched as she faced the water.

Investigators have been using robotic devices to scan the bottom of the lake. Capt. Eric Buschow explained in a press conference on Friday, July 10, that the water’s conditions — which have allowed just about one to two feet of visibility — have slowed down recovery efforts.

“We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now,” he explained.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Saturday evening that the search to locate Rivera will resume on Sunday, July 12.