Naya Rivera was spotted pulling up to Lake Piru hours before she was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8.

In new security footage released by investigators, the 33-year-old actress can be seen getting out of her car with 4-year-old son Josey. Rivera, who was wearing white shorts and holding a black backpack, then helped her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, out of the car before the mother-son duo walked over to the dock. Us Weekly previously confirmed that officers started looking for the Glee star on Wednesday after she was 30 minutes late to return the pontoon boat she rented.

As the search for Rivera continues on Friday, July 10, officers also released the 911 call made by an employee at the rental boat business.

“The emergency is: We have a missing person,” the employee said before seemingly misidentifying Josey, who has long hair. ”We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself, and the mom’s nowhere to be found.”

While Josey was found safe in the boat on Wednesday, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the search for Rivera on Thursday, July 9, explaining her body may never be found if she did indeed drown in the lake.

“If the body is entangled in something beneath the water, it may never come back up. We don’t know,” he said, confirming that Josey told officers that his mother went swimming. “He gave enough information to investigators to conclude that his mother never made it out of the water. … Swimming is permitted in the lake. There’s really no strong undercurrents like you would have in the ocean, but sometimes the water can be very cold and hypothermic elements being in cold water could affect some people, but I don’t know that that’s the case here.”

While there is 100 personnel looking for Rivera, the search was halted on Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. PT due to lack of visibility in the lake.

“Particularly in that area, there is a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglements,” Donoghue said on Thursday. “Makes it unsafe for the divers and makes it more complicated for the search.”

The investigation was set to pick up early Friday morning.