Six days before Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8, the Glee star posted a cryptic quote about living life to the fullest.

“No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes [every day] you’re alive is a blessing,” the post reads. “Make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

The tweet, which has since gone viral, includes a selfie of Rivera in a white button-up shirt and gold hoop earrings.

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was searching for the 33-year-old actress after she did not return the motorized pontoon boat she rented with 4-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru near Los Angeles. After the little boy was found alone on the boat, a “large-scale search and rescue operation” began for Rivera, per the sheriff’s office.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the search would be suspended until early Thursday, July 9, as a safety precaution. “Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has asked for additional divers and sonar equipment for the continued search tomorrow.”

Captain Eric Buschow added that “all indications point” to Rivera being dead. “The fact that she was seen in the water shows there is a high likelihood that she drowned,” Buschow told Us.

The next morning, the sheriff’s department confirmed that the search for Rivera resumed.

“The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue,” the department tweeted on Thursday. “Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.”

Rivera shares Josey with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. Us broke the news in 2015 that the Devious Maids star welcomed her first child. Rivera posted a sweet snap with her son on Tuesday, July 7.

“Just the two of us,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself kissing Josey.

Celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Heather Morris and Rivera’s ex-fiance Big Sean, have shared posts praying for Rivera’s safe return.