Still country strong! Carrie Underwood “has so much to look forward to” with husband Mike Fisher after turning 40.

The American Idol alum feels “so blessed” after celebrating the milestone birthday in March, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Carrie viewed turning 40 as somewhat of a turning point in her life,” the insider adds, noting that Underwood felt “some apprehensions” but “is embracing this new chapter” wholeheartedly.

The “Blown Away” artist still has “many more goals she wants to fulfill” in her career despite being “so proud” of what she’s already achieved. “Her biggest wish as she focuses on all avenues in her life [is that] she wants to feel this good and healthy for as long as she is able to,” the source tells Us.

Underwood “has learned so much about herself” since rising to fame on season 4 of the singing competition in 2005 — and not just in her professional life. The Oklahoma native is continuing to grow in her relationship with Fisher, 42, whom she wed in 2010.

According to the insider, the “Before He Cheats” singer and the former hockey player “are like any other married couple” despite running in star-studded circles. “Everybody has their good and bad days, but they’re stronger than ever,” the source adds. “Carrie doesn’t know what she’d do without the support from her husband. She feels so blessed to have him by her side.”

The pair — who share sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4 — previously opened up about their highs and lows in their 2020 docuseries, Mike and Carrie: God and Country, which was filmed in December 2019. The four-part special showcased their faith and family plans while also giving a glimpse of the duo’s disagreements.

“We learn from each other and have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on, but at the end of the day, we love each other very much,” the songwriter told the cameras.

Fisher, for his part, asserted that they use spirituality as a guiding light. “It’s a center ground that’s the most important thing around everything,” he explained. “There’s always a way and it’s always God working in it.”

The “Hate My Heart” artist continued to give an unfiltered look at married life in an October 2021 TikTok video. “Things I wouldn’t put up with if I didn’t love him,” she wrote, proceeding to show some of her husband’s less lovable qualities. “Dirty clothes on the floor … dead things on the walls. So … many … hats!!! More [dead] things … [His dog] ZERO.”

She teased in the caption: “I must really truly love him … Who can relate?!”

For more on Underwood's "new chapter," watch the video above