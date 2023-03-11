Carrie Underwood Shows Her Sweet Birthday Cards From Sons Isaiah and Jacob

Her biggest fans. Carrie Underwood showed off the sweet birthday cards her sons gave her as she turned 40 on Friday, March 10.

“Things Jake loves about me … ❤️❤️❤️,” the American Idol alum wrote via her Instagram Story. Her 4-year-old wrote a list, titled “Things I Love About Mommy,” on orange paper for his mother: “1. When she kisses me. 2. How much she loves me. 3. She’s beautiful. 4. Her snuggles. 5. When she dresses up. I like her dress.”

Her eldest son, meanwhile, had a slightly shorter list. “4 Things Isaiah loves about me,” Underwood wrote via Instagram Story along with a photo showing her oldest son’s list. “The 4 Things I love about Mommy!” he wrote on an orange card. “I love her snuggles, I love her kisses, I love her singing and most of all I love her love!”

The Oklahoma native also received some epic gifts on her birthday. She showed off the cheese and wine she was gifted on her big day. “A ‘cake’ tower made entirely of cheese wheels & a lifetime’s worth of wines starting at 1983 … I feel understood … 😂,” the country singer captioned a snap of her 40 bottles of wine and six wheels of cheese.

Underwood stood next to the cheese tower in another snap. “For size context … I believe this is about 70lbs of cheese! 😂😋🧀,” she captioned a selfie with the birthday treat. The layers pf dairy were draped with florals, grapes and figs as well as small signs that said “Cheesus Loves Me,” “Aged to Perfection” and “40 and FABULOUS.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Mike Fisher, who has been married to Underwood since 2010 and with whom the star shares her sons, posted a snap of his wife with the wine and cheese. “Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday,” the former hockey player, 42, captioned the photo via Instagram on Friday.

The songstress also celebrated turning the big 4-0 by giving a gift to her fans: her new single, “Out of That Truck.”

“It was inevitable, I guess. I knew someday I’d have a truck [in a] song that I wasn’t wrecking,” the “Before He Cheats” singer said in a video via social media on Friday, adding that it’s about an ex you can’t get over. Underwood, who cowrote the song, hopes listeners want to sing along to the track while they’re driving.