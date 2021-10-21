Putting him on notice! Carrie Underwood exposed husband Mike Fisher’s most annoying habits.

“Things I wouldn’t put up with if I didn’t love him,” the country singer, 38, wrote in her Tuesday, October 19, TikTok video, as her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” played in the background.

Underwood proceeded to show evidence of Fisher’s qualities that rub her the wrong way. “Dirty clothes on the floor … dead things on the walls,” she continued. “So … many … hats!!! More [dead] things … [His dog] ZERO.”

The American Idol alum captioned the post, “I must really truly love him … Who can relate?!”

Underwood and Fisher, 41, tied the knot in July 2010 and are parents of sons Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2. The duo gave an unfiltered look at their relationship in the 2020 docuseries Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

“We learn from each other and have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on, but at the end of the day, we love each other very much,” the Grammy winner explained.

One of the things they do not see eye to eye on is hunting. “I love animals and I love life so much that I swore I would never marry a hunter — not in a million years,” Underwood revealed during a May 2020 episode.

However, Fisher has maintained the hobby despite the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer’s point of view. “When we got married, you thought I was going to stop hunting, and I thought you weren’t going to care, and all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Whoa,’” he recounted.

The former hockey player credited their faith for keeping them on the right track. “It’s a center ground that’s the most important thing around everything,” he said. “There’s always a way and it’s always God working in it.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July 2020 that Underwood and Fisher were “in an amazing place” as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The coronavirus pandemic allowed them to strengthen their relationship even more.

“Their time with family has been amazing for them, and Carrie and Mike are growing closer together throughout quarantine and learning more and more about each other,” a source told Us at the time. “Carrie and Mike have been keeping to themselves, but Carrie is telling friends she is doing really well with lockdown and really enjoying family time.”