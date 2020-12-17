Best gift ever! Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, pulled out all the stops to make Christmas extra special for her this year.

“He got me cows, which is what I wanted,” the “Cry Pretty” singer, 37, told ET Canada recently. “They’re my favorite animal. I love them, they make me so happy. I don’t want them for any purpose, just to love them.”

Underwood noted that she isn’t as skilled in the gift-giving department as the 40-year-old retired hockey player, adding, “I’m actually not a good gift giver. I will tell my husband like, ‘Don’t get me anything,’ ‘cause that means I have to get him something. I’m so awful!”

The American Idol winner, who unveiled her HBO Max Christmas special on December 3, has had more time to dedicate toward the holiday this year since she’s not touring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was a little more on point and had my decorations up earlier, and had my Christmas shopping done earlier ‘cause I actually had time to do it,” she explained. “This year I actually got Mike a present!”

Underwood has been married to Fisher since 2010. The couple share sons, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 22 months. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s new cows will join the family’s dogs, Ace, Penny and Zero.

Earlier this month, the Grammy said that she is “not 100 percent sure” how her family will celebrate the holidays this year amid the COVID-19 crisis. Despite that, there is one Christmas tradition that she has loved doing over the years with her eldest son.

“I enjoy decorating with my oldest son, Isaiah. He loves helping and he loves doing the tree,” she told Parade. “I put out some things while he was away at school and he came home and he was like, ‘You decorated without me,’ and I was like, ‘I just got the stuff that was, like, bigger and you wouldn’t have any fun doing this anyway because I wasn’t decorating a tree.’ But we enjoy doing that.”

Underwood continued, “He loves helping me in the kitchen and making cookies. His great-grandmother passed away not too, too long ago and we have her ginger cookies that she would always make. We have that recipe and we do that and talk about her, and just things like that are really, really sweet.”