‘Tu-No’! Carrie Underwood Outlines What She Eats on Show Days

Keeping it clean! Carrie Underwood broke down what she eats before every performance as she heads into her Denim and Rhinestones Tour.

“I usually eat these bars for breakfast. They can be different flavors, but they’re raw, kind of nut butter based,” the 39-year-old singer told Audacy Check In’s Katie Neal on Friday, June 10.

When it comes to her pre-show lunches, Underwood opts for more natural foods and one very specific vegetarian option.

“Lunches are maybe some ‘tu-no,’ not tuna because I don’t eat [meat],” she explained. “I always eat [some] lupini beans. Hummus and veggies are always on the menu.”

The former American Idol winner rounds out her day with two scrambled eggs and half an avocado for dinner. “It gets me through the show without feeling like I ate lots of food,” Underwood continued.

The mother of two, who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with husband Mike Fisher, noted that her show days are “very regimented” and that’s the way she likes it.

“Every show day right before we go on, we’ll kind of hangout, me and the band we just laugh. I have such a great band. … Everybody’s funny,” she added. “We hang out. We say a prayer and we go out and do our thing.”

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” songstress has been vocal over the years about her healthy eating habits and choice to cut out meat when she was only 13.

After growing up on a farm in Oklahoma, Underwood revealed in her May 2020 book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life that she realized as a teenager that meat came from the cows on her family’s property. It was at that moment that she vowed to stop eating beef and started making her own food as a kid.

“I was self-sufficient by 13, and when [my mother] served beef, I always made something else for myself, like chicken and rice or Boca burgers,” she wrote. “I’ve never gone back to eating beef, and I never will.”

The Grammy winner, however, does have one major guilty pleasure that she can’t avoid: cheese!

“I think cheesy things are my vice. I do love cheese and anything with cheese on it,” Underwood told E! News on Friday. “I try to indulge but be responsible at it. I don’t want to deprive myself from the thing I love the most. I try to not over do it.”

