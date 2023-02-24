Glamorous and clamorous! Carrie Underwood’s latest fashion purchase is surprisingly vocal.

The “Before He Cheats” singer, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 23, to show off her new latex leggings. In the social media video, Underwood looked fierce in a pair of glossy black pants. She teamed the trousers with a charcoal hoodie and pair of socks. The blonde beauty styled her tresses in a messy updo and rocked a fresh face.

“So I bought this super cute pair of patent leather leggings to wear,” the “If I Didn’t Love You” artist said in the reel. “Thought they’d be cute for something,” Underwood continued, adding that “there’s just one problem when you walk.” She then held her phone up to show her strutting in the look as they squeaked and squealed with every move she made.

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” artist joked that it “doesn’t really sound great.” The mom-of-two ended the clip by jogging in place and giggling at the sound the slacks created.

“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you…my pants are too loud!!! 😂👖,” the “Blown Away” singer captioned the video. Friends and fans were quick to laugh along with Underwood in the comments section.

Influencer Sarah Nicole Landry wrote, “OMG I WAS NOT READY FOR HOW LOUD.” A different fan joked, “It sounds like you’re walking around twisting up balloons for a kids bday party lol!!” One more added, “Those britches are snitches!!! They tell on you everywhere you go!”

Other fans were more focused on the country singer’s fabulous closet. While showing off her pants, fans got a glimpse of the room. On one wall was a built-in shoe rack, with lights highlighting her expansive footwear collection. On another, clothes were neatly hung in rows with a ladder over them to allow Underwood to reach items on the top shelf. What her followers were most impressed by, however, was the washer and dryer in the closet.

Many of her followers called her a “genius” for the idea, and gushed, “I can’t stop thinking of what a good idea it is to have a washer and dryer in your master closet.” A second wrote, “That’s pretty awesome!” A third praised the idea and said, “Way to save time!”

This wasn’t the first time Underwood rocked a pair of shiny clothing. While on tour, her costumes have consisted of chrome sets, leather jackets, sparkly dresses, and sequined boots.