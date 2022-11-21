She can still make the whole place shimmer! Carrie Underwood made a statement while showing off her toned legs in a multi-colored gown at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The country singer, 39, arrived at the event solo in a full-length Tony Ward dress. “Happy to be on the red carpet at the @amas !!! Can’t wait to perform!!!” Underwood captioned a compilation of pics from her stylish appearance on Sunday, November 20.

The country crooner, who was not nominated at the awards show this year, is slated to perform her song “Crazy Angels” from her Denim & Rhinestones album.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma native made a stunning appearance at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards alongside husband Mike Fisher. The couple, who share sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, matched for their date night, with the American Idol alum in a form-fitting blue gown and the athlete, 42, wearing a navy suit.

After winning 17 total American Music Awards throughout her career, Underwood opened up about her pet peeves when it comes to other performers. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Before He Cheats” songstress admitted she wasn’t thrilled when a singer couldn’t hit notes at a live concert.

“I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good,” she explained in October. “Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating.”

Underwood recalled losing “respect” for singers who couldn’t deliver a memorable performance in person. “When I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, ‘You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?’” she added. “That stuff is important to me.”

At the time, the Grammy winner praised Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose for the way he inspired her career. “The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me,” Underwood gushed. “I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?'”

Underwood recalled covering Guns N’ Roses her “whole life” before getting the chance to share a stage with Rose, 60, at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival with his song “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

