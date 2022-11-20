American Music Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A night to remember! The 2022 American Music Awards are set to be a star-studded bash celebrating fan-favorite artists and albums.

The 50th annual awards show takes place on Sunday, November 20, with celebs filling the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Wayne Brady is taking a break from his bid for the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy to host the big event — and he couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star, 50, said in an October statement. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all. … The funny, the music and the moves!”

The ceremony’s executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins hinted at the time that “viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun” from Brady and the all-star lineup of performers.

Carrie Underwood will take the stage, fresh off of her appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards earlier this month. Along with the American Idol alum, 39, Pink is performing her latest single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” from her upcoming ninth record. Imagine Dragons, Wizkid and Yola — the first-ever recipient of the Song of Soul award — add to the exciting roster.

The AMAs honor the best and brightest in current music, but the ceremony also pays tribute to A-listers from the past. Weeks before the show, it was revealed that Lionel Richie would receive the Icon Award.

According to Dick Clark Productions and ABC, the 17-time AMA winner will be “the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception” following his performance at Sunday’s ceremony.

The producer expressed his pride in a statement on November 7, noting, “I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage. I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

Apart from the special award, fans were able to vote for their favorite artists in all categories after nominations were made public in October. Bad Bunny leads the contenders with an impressive eight nods, including his first for Artist of the Year. The Puerto Rican star, 28, faces stiff competition from Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and more.

Keep scrolling for the full list of 2022 AMAs nominees — and check back in later tonight to see who won!

Icon Award

Lionel Richie

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Steve Lacy

Latto

Måneskin

Collaboration of the Year

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero,

Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Favorite Pop Song

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero,

Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Luke Combs

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album

Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)

Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones

Favorite Country Song

Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Future – I Never Liked You

Gunna – DS4Ever

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lil Durk – 7220

Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Brent Faiyaz

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

SZA

Summer Walker

Favorite R&B Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker – Still Over It

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the Window”

SZA – “I Hate U”

Wizkid featuring Tems – “Essence”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko – La 167

J Balvin – Jose

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Rosalía – Motomami

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”

Karol G – “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

The Lumineers

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Favorite Rock Song

Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Måneskin – “Beggin'”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Song

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Ghost – Impera

Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

Favorite Inspirațional Artist

For King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Anne Wilson

Favorite Gospel Artist

DOE

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

E. Dewey Smith

CeCe Winans

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

Elvis

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice