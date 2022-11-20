American Music Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A night to remember! The 2022 American Music Awards are set to be a star-studded bash celebrating fan-favorite artists and albums.
The 50th annual awards show takes place on Sunday, November 20, with celebs filling the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Wayne Brady is taking a break from his bid for the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy to host the big event — and he couldn’t be more excited.
“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star, 50, said in an October statement. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all. … The funny, the music and the moves!”
The ceremony’s executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins hinted at the time that “viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun” from Brady and the all-star lineup of performers.
Carrie Underwood will take the stage, fresh off of her appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards earlier this month. Along with the American Idol alum, 39, Pink is performing her latest single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” from her upcoming ninth record. Imagine Dragons, Wizkid and Yola — the first-ever recipient of the Song of Soul award — add to the exciting roster.
The AMAs honor the best and brightest in current music, but the ceremony also pays tribute to A-listers from the past. Weeks before the show, it was revealed that Lionel Richie would receive the Icon Award.
According to Dick Clark Productions and ABC, the 17-time AMA winner will be “the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception” following his performance at Sunday’s ceremony.
The producer expressed his pride in a statement on November 7, noting, “I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage. I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”
Apart from the special award, fans were able to vote for their favorite artists in all categories after nominations were made public in October. Bad Bunny leads the contenders with an impressive eight nods, including his first for Artist of the Year. The Puerto Rican star, 28, faces stiff competition from Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and more.
Keep scrolling for the full list of 2022 AMAs nominees — and check back in later tonight to see who won!
Icon Award
Lionel Richie
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Steve Lacy
Latto
Måneskin
Collaboration of the Year
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero,
Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Favorite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Favorite Pop Song
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero,
Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Luke Combs
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album
Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
Favorite Country Song
Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”
Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Future – I Never Liked You
Gunna – DS4Ever
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lil Durk – 7220
Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Brent Faiyaz
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
SZA
Summer Walker
Favorite R&B Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker – Still Over It
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Favorite R&B Song
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the Window”
SZA – “I Hate U”
Wizkid featuring Tems – “Essence”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko – La 167
J Balvin – Jose
Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Rosalía – Motomami
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”
Karol G – “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas”
Favorite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
The Lumineers
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Favorite Rock Song
Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
Måneskin – “Beggin'”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Favorite Rock Song
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Ghost – Impera
Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
Favorite Inspirațional Artist
For King & Country
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Anne Wilson
Favorite Gospel Artist
DOE
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
E. Dewey Smith
CeCe Winans
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Favorite Soundtrack
Elvis
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
