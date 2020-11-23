Bad Bunny announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus one day after missing the 2020 American Music Awards without explanation.

“Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit ‘Dákiti’ with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs, but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation,” Acoustyle Digital Marketing & Communication, which represents the 26-year-old reggaeton singer, said in a press release on Monday, November 23.

Bad Bunny’s publicist, Sujeylee Solá, tells Us Weekly that the star is “feeling OK” and “isn’t showing major symptoms” as of Monday.

Although the “Yo Perreo Sola” crooner was unable to attend the AMAs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22, he still had a big night. He won the awards for Favorite Male Artist – Latin and Favorite Album – Latin for his second studio release, YHLQMDLG. In addition, his commercial for Flamin’ Hot Crunchy Cheetos premiered during the 48th annual ceremony.

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) delivered a brief speech from his home in Los Angeles while accepting one of his two awards on Sunday.

“Woo! Thank you to the AMAs for this award. Thank you to all my fans,” he said in a video message. “To all the people who listen to me, who support me, who always believe in my music, I always do it for you. To Latinos running the world, I love you.”

Prior to the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans were confused by Bad Bunny’s absence at the awards show. Host Taraji P. Henson announced at the top of the evening that he had been set to perform, indicating that he pulled out sometime after the actress’ opening monologue.

A slew of other A-listers took the stage on Sunday, including Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry with Darius Rucker, The Weeknd with Kenny G, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Nelly, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, Machine Gun Kelly with Travis Barker and BTS.

The show was held with a small audience up in the risers. Henson, 50, told viewers that all of the attendees had been tested for the coronavirus beforehand.

