Between Nicole’s House of Harlow fashion label and Sofia’s stellar street style, there’s no denying that the Richie girls have quite the flair for fashion.

But as it turns out, their father, Lionel Richie, thinks his style reigns supreme. “I try to tell him what to wear sometimes, but he totally has his own vibe,” Sofia exclusively told Us Weekly. “[He] thinks he’s killing the fashion game!”

While his matching sweatsuits, neon sneakers and well-tailored suits have made him a fashion icon in his own right, a love for a good look runs in the family.

In fact, it’s in part what inspired Sofia to amp up her presence in the design space. Not only has she co-designed looks for her sister’s brand and served up style inspo on Instagram on repeat, but she’s also continuing her collaboration with Rolla’s Jeans. And trust Us, the latest drop is so good, you’re going to want to get your hands on it — STAT.

“It [the collection] was inspired by my laid back California style and we wanted the campaign aesthetic to be minimal, but still sensual to keep the focus on the brand’s signature denim silhouette,” she told Stylish.

The line, which is currently available on rollasjeans.com, brought back the brand’s Original Straight 90s Jean, which is her “go-to” style. She explained that not only are the high rise, relaxed fit denim easy to dress up or down, but they also “fit like a glove.”

In addition to traditional washes, Richie also set out to incorporate a “tonal color palette,” adding chocolate brown and tobacco-colored corduroys to the capsule.

That’s not all though. Get this: the drop also features some of the cutest tops in the game. “I love that we are offering several knitwear pieces and elevated essentials to pair with the denim,” the model added.

From knit tanks and slouchy sweats to cropped camisoles, the line, which ranges in price from $39 to $139, is filled with unreal layering pieces, amazing staples and perfect throw-on-and-go items.

There is one thing you most definitely won’t find in the collection though: low-rise jeans. Because no matter what the Y2K scene is saying, Sofie simply can’t “get into” the low-slung style.

In fact, she even stands with the millennial on the whole skinny jean debate, claiming that there’s a time and place for tight jeans. She explained: “I prefer a little looser, straight leg fit for my off-duty outfits, but I’m not against rocking a skinnier fit if the outfit calls for it!”