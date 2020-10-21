Cheap and chic! Sofia Richie is always wowing Us with her fashionable looks.

Whether she’s showing off her enviable figure in a bikini, rocking a glamorous designer gown or chilling in a sweats, it’s clear the 22-year-old model is a style icon — and her latest get-up is so affordable, we can’t wait to scoop it up!

While we’d all love to trade closets with Richie, the star offered Us the next best thing when she shared photos wearing a $40 cream colored PrettyLittleThing set. Because who said you have to spend big bucks to dress like an It-girl?

Another plus: The long line jumper and wide leg knit set is made with recycled yarn and non-toxic dye, so you can be eco-friendly and stylish at the same time.

Richie let her ‘fit do the talking and paired it with simple layered necklaces, stacked bracelets, mini hoop earrings, white pumps and her hair slicked back in a bun.

By the looks of it, her adorable pup Hershula approved of the ensemble as they posed together for an epic photo shoot.

Scroll through to see the cute pics and be sure to snag the two-piece set before it sells out!