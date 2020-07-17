There’s no denying it, Sofia Richie has one killer bikini body. Not to mention, her swimsuit collection isn’t half bad!

The 21-year-old knows how to flaunt her toned figure in all kinds of stylish swimwear, from subtle earthy-toned numbers to bright, bold looks. However, there’s one suit in particular she seems to favor. More than once on Instagram, the model has posed in an animal print number that she loves to accessorize with dark, slick shades and chic necklaces.

Though we get why she’d want to rewear a piece that she looks incredible in, it does come as a bit of surprise considering she told Cosmopolitan that she owns roughly 50 to 60 suits. “I feel like my following is always fascinated by the bikinis I’m wearing,” she told the publication.

This love of swimwear recently transcended into designing a line. Just this year, she teamed up with the celeb-loved brand Frankies Bikinis to create a collaboration that’s all about California cool-girl charm. “When dreaming up the perfect ‘it’ girl to collaborate with Sofia instantly came to mind,” the company’s founder and creative director Francesca Aiello said. “She exudes confidence and femininity.”

No kidding! From a steamy dirt bike ride on the beach to couples fun in the sun with former on-again off-again boyfriend Scott Disick, keep scrolling to see some of Richie’s hottest bikini moments of all time! We promise you won’t be disappointed.

