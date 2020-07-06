Back together? Sofia Richie raised some questions on Monday, July 6, after posing in a piece of clothing from ex Scott Disick’s Talentless line.

The 21-year-old model specifically posed in the line’s Women’s Premium Tie Dye Hoodie ($140). She kneeled in the sand for the photo, pairing the cozy, on-trend sweatshirt with itty-bitty bikini bottoms and sunglasses.

Lionel Richie’s daughter captioned the snap, “Hoodies at the beach🤷🏼‍♀️” and tagged Disick’s fashion brand in the Instagram pic. The Flip It Like Disick star “liked” the photo and the brand commented with a fire emoji.

Unsurprisingly, some of Richie’s 6.4 million Instagram followers asked whether or not this means they’re back together. “I thought y’all broke up,” one user commented. Another fan confidently speculated, “@letthelordbewithyou HAS HIS WOMAN BACK.”

This isn’t the first time the duo’s suggested they’re on good terms recently. They celebrated the 4th of July together by grabbing lunch together at Nobu in Malibu. And that same day, they attended a beach party, together, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Richie and Disick started dating in 2017 and called it quits last May after nearly three years of dating. At the time of their split, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had just checked out of a rehab facility in Colorado to address his “past traumas.”

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

Despite their breakup, Richie and Disick stayed in communication. “Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split,” another source told Us exclusively in May.

“Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point,” the insider added.

According to a source, another one of the reasons for their breakup was due to the Talentless founder’s feelings for ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the insider told Us. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

The Poosh founder and Disick dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. Together, they share three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5.

