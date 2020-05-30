Absence makes the heart grow fonder? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still in communication with each other despite calling off their romance earlier this month.

“Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, May 27, that the model, 21, and Disick, 37, had ended their relationship after nearly three years together. Their split came just weeks after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star entered a treatment center in Colorado to address “past traumas” — including the deaths of his parents. However, Disick checked out of the facility on May 4 after a photo of him on the premises leaked online.

Days later, Us broke the news that the Flip It like Disick star and Richie — who began dating in 2017 — had pumped the brakes on their relationship.

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source said at the time. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

Although Disick has been considering his next steps in getting treatment, Richie felt as if the Talentless founder’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — had taken priority over their own.

“The quarantine has put a spin on things for Scott. He’s always had issues, especially with addiction, and that’s always been a concern on the Kardashians’ end and Sofia and her family’s end,” a source told Us on Friday, May 29. “Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum, and in the end it seemed like Scott was more focused on Kourtney and his kids than her.”

The Kardashian family isn’t the only clan that weighed heavily on Disick and Richie’s relationship. An insider shared with Us that Richie’s father, Lionel Richie, and her sister Nicole Richie‘s opinions “played a big role in their issues.”