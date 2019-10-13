



Bikini season is never over for Frankies Bikinis founder and designer Francesca Aiello. Since her start six years ago, the label has become the go-to swimwear brand for celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Behati Prinsloo, Gigi Hadid and more. Earlier this year, Aiello even worked on a collection with Sofia Richie filled with cheeky tie-dye styles that sold out in 24 hours. The bottom line: Aiello’s suits are It-girl approved.

The reason behind her A-List fans all comes down to the uniqueness of the silhouettes, patterns and cuts she designs. “We are always on trend, ahead of trends, and offer something different than other brands on the market,” Aiello tells Stylish.

“Celebrities are always in the public eye, so it is important for them to find a brand that they trust will fit them best and that they know they will feel confident in.”

As for the various cuts, the designer makes sure that each of her styles are universally flattering for all different types of body shapes and sizes.



“Not everyone feels confident in the same swimsuit and that is why we work so hard to not only bring constant newness to our collections, but to make sure we offer such a wide variety of cuts, fits and fabrications,” she explains.

“While one person might be looking for a high-waisted bottom with more coverage and another might be looking for a cheeky-cut monokini, I can guarantee that you will find a swimsuit that will become your go-to for seasons to come.”

Although Aiello provides a multitude of your favorite bikini styles, she also hopes to encourage her customers to step out of their comfort zones and take risks with their swimwear choices.

“You might consistently shop for and wear the one swimsuit style that you know fits your body and makes you feel amazing, so we will offer that and also encourage you to try something new. Who knows? You may be pleasantly surprised,” she dishes.

Regardless of your top swimsuit picks, the 24-year-old says “Every body is a bikini body” and hopes to instill self-love in all of her customers. One way Aiello accomplishes this is by skipping out on airbrushing or Photoshopping her campaign images.

“The reason I am consistently encouraging body positivity is because I want to break down the barrier that people have in regards to what is or is not considered the perfect bikini body. I want girls to look at our Instagram and our campaigns and feel inspired, not body shame themselves,” she tells Stylish.

As for her own journey with self-confidence, Aiello says when she started her line she was looking for cheekier, smaller cut bottoms, but there weren’t any available that she felt comfortable in.

“Smaller cut bottoms were not deemed as appropriate when I started making them, so it took a lot of confidence to ignore what people thought about what I was doing and stick with my gut and with what I knew I felt most confident wearing,” she explains.

“There can be so many people that offer unwarranted and negative opinions about how you look or what you are doing, but what really matters is self-assurance and the support of the people you love who want you to succeed. I wasn’t making these swimsuits because I wanted people to comment on my body, good or bad. I was making them because I felt that they flattered my body the best and instilled the most confidence in me when I was wearing them.”

The reason she feels her best in cheeky bottoms? “I think that these skimpier bottoms are universally flattering no matter what body shape or size you have. They don’t cut into your body at weird places and they highlight your natural curves. I don’t think that people should be told that because of the size or shape of their body they should wear bottoms with more or less coverage,” she dishes.

When Aiello feels her most beautiful you can find her rolling around in the sand, showing off her messy beach hair, smiling with a nice tan all while donning a Frankies Bikinis, of course.

This combination often helps create the perfect setting for taking the perfect beach photo according to the designer. Her top tips: “Exude confidence, pick a bikini that makes you feel sexiest and find natural, beautiful lighting.”

