Country's Biggest Night! Everything to Know About CMT Music Awards 2022

Party in Music City! Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and more of country’s biggest stars will be honored at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Nominations were announced on March 16, with Kane Brown earning more nods than any other artist. Underwood, 39, is up for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her hit duet with Aldean, 45. The American Idol alum has the most awards in the show’s history with 23 wins under her belt and could further solidify her superstar status with this year’s nods.

The 2022 ceremony will celebrate more than just Nashville’s A-listers, with crossover collaborations rounding out the CMT Performance of the Year category. H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton are nominated for their 2021 CMT Music Awards version of “Hold On,” along with Mickey Guyton‘s 2021 performance of “Friendship Train” featuring Gladys Knight and Breland and other star-studded duets.

Last fall, Guyton was honored as CMT’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year. While accepting the trophy, the “Black Like Me” singer got emotional as she reflected on her long journey to stardom.

“When the Lord closes a door, somewhere he opens a window, and in my case he shattered a whole glass ceiling,” the Texas native gushed in October 2021. “Three years ago, this was not even a possibility for me. I’d completely given up on myself and my dream to sing a genre of music that I hold so close to my heart. … If you just take a moment and step outside of yourselves, you will see and hear some of the most beautiful music that you’ll ever hear from so many amazing people.”

With tears in her eyes, the “Remember Her Name” artist continued, “So to that little 7-year-old Black girl at home, to that indigenous boy, to that LGBTQIA+ teen, and that Latino boy or girl, and anyone marginalized and unseen — and yes, even to the haters on social media — this is for you. … I am blown away. I am so grateful.”

Guyton’s rise to the top of the genre has been a long time coming. Not only is she up for multiple Grammy Awards this year, but she also kicked off Super Bowl LVI with a moving rendition of the national anthem. Ahead of her NFL outing, she opened up about learning from those who paved the way.

“Online, some people feel the need to bully, and it’s so hard not to let that stuff get to you,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “But then Carrie [Underwood] was like, ‘Stay offline. They can’t get to you if you can’t hear them,’ and I think that is a lesson that I think everyone should learn.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the 2022 CMT Music Awards so far, including how to watch and who’s hosting: