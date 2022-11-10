Country music’s hottest couples! The red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Association awards was filled with romantic moments.

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, stepped out in style for the big event. The singer-songwriter and the former football player — who tied the knot in September 2013 — were all smiles standing nose to nose while posing for the cameras. Jessie, 34, rocked a fitted, sequined red dress while her husband opted for a classic black suit.

The “Grow Young With You” singer shared a photo of her look for the evening via Instagram. “Drink up,” she captioned the photo. She and Eric, 35, also attended the BMI country awards together on Tuesday, November 8.

In March, Jessie shared a NSFW snap of the athlete to celebrate his birthday. “My man is 35 and aging like fine wine,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Eric posing naked by a pool. “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do love growing old with you.” The happy couple share three children — Vivianne, 8, Forrest, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.

The Deckers weren’t the only lovebirds to share a sweet moment at the event — HGTV stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier also walked the red carpet together. The Home Town hosts exchanged vows in 2008 and share daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 17 months.

“My 2 dream girls. Got them 13 years apart,” Ben, 39, wrote via Instagram of his wife and firstborn daughter in June 2020. “They have the same blonde hair, the same personalities, they are both stubborn as mules, and neither one of them will snuggle me unless it’s on their terms. I’m completely head over heels in love with and obsessed with them.”

Erin, 37, gushed over how her husband took care of her after she gave birth to their second child. “If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m still recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming. And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2021.

