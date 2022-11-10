Jessie James Deckerand her husband, Eric Decker, stepped out in style for the big event. The singer-songwriter and the former football player — who tied the knot in September 2013 — were all smiles standing nose to nose while posing for the cameras. Jessie, 34, rocked a fitted, sequined red dress while her husband opted for a classic black suit.
The “Grow Young With You” singer shared a photo of her look for the evening via Instagram. “Drink up,” she captioned the photo. She and Eric, 35, also attended the BMI country awards together on Tuesday, November 8.
In March, Jessie shared a NSFW snap of the athlete to celebrate his birthday. “My man is 35 and aging like fine wine,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Eric posing naked by a pool. “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do love growing old with you.” The happy couple share three children — Vivianne, 8, Forrest, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.
The Deckers weren’t the only lovebirds to share a sweet moment at the event — HGTV stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier also walked the red carpet together. The Home Town hosts exchanged vows in 2008 and share daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 17 months.
“My 2 dream girls. Got them 13 years apart,” Ben, 39, wrote via Instagram of his wife and firstborn daughter in June 2020. “They have the same blonde hair, the same personalities, they are both stubborn as mules, and neither one of them will snuggle me unless it’s on their terms. I’m completely head over heels in love with and obsessed with them.”
Erin, 37, gushed over how her husband took care of her after she gave birth to their second child. “If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m still recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming. And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2021.
Scroll through to see the hottest couples from the 2022 CMA Awards:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Country music’s hottest couples! The red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Association awards was filled with romantic moments.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend musician wore a sleeveless lace gown with a pink slip dress underneath. Her husband stood by her side in a classic tux.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Katie Stevens and Paul Digiovanni
The American Idol alum revealed her baby bump on the red carpet. She and Digiovanni exchanged vows in October 2019.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
The "Country Again" singer and his other half were all smiles at the awards show.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean
Brittany dazzled in a silvery sparkly gown while her husband stayed true to his country roots with a black cowboy hat and matching boots.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi
The American Idol judge hit the red carpet in all black, accompanied by his girlfriend in a blue velvet gown.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Caleigh Ryan and Hardy
The "Some Things Never Change" singer and his wife touched tongues on the red carpet.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
The Stapletons matched in black get-ups. Chris added a cowboy hat to complete his look.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker
The Deckers packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
The HGTV stars are friends with Chris Stapleton who was nominated for several CMA awards including Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Bunnie and Jelly Roll
Bunnie stunned in a pink gown while the rapper opted for an all-black look.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Dallas Smith and Kristen Smith
The happily married couple both wore black for the big event.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ernest and Delaney Royer
The country artist kept it simple in jeans while his wife wore a patterned dress.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose
Rose sparkled in a silvery gown while her fiancée wore a navy suit.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Cole Swindell and Courtney Little
Little rocked a powder blue gown while Swindell opted for a more casual look.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Brian Kelley and Brittney Kelley
The former Florida-Georgia Line member and his wife shared a smooch on the red carpet.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein
Owen wore a bright red suit jacket and his fiancée, Hartlein, wore a form-fitting black dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard
The married couple held each other close while posing on the red carpet.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker
The duo — who exchanged vows in July 2021 — held each other close for a photo opp.